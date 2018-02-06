WATCH LIVE: Governor joins community health center leaders for news conference on funding crisis

If viewing on a mobile device, click here to watch live when the press conference begins

Gov. John Bel Edwards is teaming up with the Louisiana Primary Care Association and Southeast Community Health Systems to host a news conference to draw attention to the federal funding crisis impacting Louisiana’s Community Health Centers.

It will be held at Southeast Community Health Systems in Zachary on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

"With Congress’ inability to come to an agreement on extending Community Health Center funding and the looming cuts to healthcare in our state, Louisiana’s Community Health Centers are facing a perfect storm," officials said. "Serving 385,000 patients, Louisiana’s Community Health Centers (CHCs) play a vital role in our state’s healthcare system. While CHCs are known for providing high quality preventive and primary health care to patients, they also work to stimulate economic growth with an economic impact of $567 million and generate cost savings for communities across Louisiana. Despite these accomplishments, their very existence is threatened as Congress continues to delay funding reauthorization and as our state threatens cuts to healthcare."

Officials added they are sending a message to Congress to fund CHCs and make healthcare a priority.

