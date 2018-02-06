WATCH LIVE: Governor joins community health center leaders for news conference on funding crisis

The sheriff of Iberville Parish said an arrest has been made in a shooting that left a teen boy dead in Plaquemine on Sunday.More >>
Four people have been arrested after a body was found in the yard of a home in Prairieville on Sunday, February 4.More >>
One man in Ascension Parish is still wanted for reportedly failing to register as a sex offender, but a second was captured following a Crime Stoppers tip.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards is teaming up with the Louisiana Primary Care Association and Southeast Community Health Systems to host a news conference to draw attention to the federal funding crisis impacting Louisiana’s Community Health Centers.More >>
An off-duty deputy with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office was arrested on February 4 in Terrebonne Parish for allegedly driving while intoxicated and has been fired from his job.More >>
Germaine Moore, the man who police believe sexually assaulted a young girl in a video that went viral on social media, has been taken into custody.More >>
Could the 14th time be the charm for the Schwandt family?More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
He claimed he gave the boys to two women and a man, and said the boys would have a better life there with a new family.More >>
Residents from New Hampshire to Houston received the false tsunami alert.More >>
Florida parents made their son believed he had seven brain tumors and was going to die before being arrested for fraud and child abuse last week.More >>
PepsiCo's CEO, Indra Nooyi, says her company is designing Doritos that are less crunchy for women.More >>
Montgomery police have arrested a man in connection with the distribution of a video on social media showing the sexual assault of a child.More >>
