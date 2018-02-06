Man facing child porn charges accused of uploading and sharing image while at work

Investigators said a man found with child porn on his electronic devices was arrested Monday.

Court documents show Kevin Duke, 60, of Greenwell Springs, is facing multiple counts.

According to the probable cause report, Duke uploaded a child porn image to his personal laptop to be shared while using the wireless connection at his job.

The report added a search of his personal electronic devices revealed nine child porn images.

Duke is charged with nine counts of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography.

Bond has not been set.

