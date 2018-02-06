Fire causes significant damage to Country Club Dr. home - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Fire causes significant damage to Country Club Dr. home

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Flames nearly consumed a Baton Rouge home Monday night.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened on Country Club Drive, near Webb Park Golf Course on College Drive, just before 9:30 p.m.

When our news crew arrived on the scene, flames were shooting out of the roof.

Fortunately, no one was home at the time of the fire, but there was significant damage to the house.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

