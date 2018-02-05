Report: TX Teacher who died from flu delayed picking up medicine because it was $116

A Texas second grade teacher died from complications due to the flu in early this month.

The Houston Chronicle reports that Holland got sick a week before she died, but delayed picking up the medication because the copay was $116.

Her husband told the Weatherford Democrat that by Friday, her condition had worsened, and he took her to the hospital. She passed away Sunday morning.

Weatherford ISD released a statement stating that second-grade teacher, Heather Holland, died Sunday. Holland was a teacher at Ikard Elementary in Weatherford, west of Fort Worth.

The district said that counselors would be present on campus to assist students, staff and parents.

The schools within the district have undergone deep cleanings.

