Woman hit, killed by vehicle at intersection of Plank and Hooper - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Woman hit, killed by vehicle at intersection of Plank and Hooper

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
A woman was hit by a car and killed on Plank Road (Source: WAFB) A woman was hit by a car and killed on Plank Road (Source: WAFB)
A pedestrian was reportedly hit and killed on Plank Road (Source: Google Maps) A pedestrian was reportedly hit and killed on Plank Road (Source: Google Maps)
A woman was hit by a car and killed on Plank Road (Source: WAFB) A woman was hit by a car and killed on Plank Road (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A pedestrian was reportedly struck and killed by a vehicle Monday night.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, February 5 near the intersection of Plank Road and Hooper Road/Harding Boulevard. Emergency officials confirm the woman was found dead on the scene.

Details are limited at this time. We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly