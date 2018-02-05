Officials release identity of woman hit, killed by vehicle at intersection of Plank and Hooper

A woman was hit by a car and killed on Plank Road (Source: WAFB)

A woman was hit by a car and killed on Plank Road (Source: WAFB)

A 48-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle and died.

The woman has been identified as Antionette L Jackson of Baton Rouge. The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner confirms that she died as a result of head trauma.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, February 5 near the intersection of Plank Road and Hooper Road/Harding Boulevard. Emergency officials say Jackson was found dead on the scene.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the crash.

No information regarding the driver of the vehicle has been provided.

The investigation is ongoing.

