The Latest: Governor: Officer deaths have 'grave impact'

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - The Latest on the fatal shooting of a Colorado sheriff's deputy (all times local):

7 p.m.

Colorado's governor says the deaths of three law enforcement officers in the state over the past five weeks are having "a grave impact."

Gov. John Hickenlooper released a statement Monday, following the fatal shooting of 34-year-old El Paso County sheriff's Deputy Micah Flick.

Authorities said Flick and other officers were investigating a stolen vehicle in Colorado Springs when they approached a suspect, struggled with him and gunfire began.

Police said the only suspect was shot and killed, while three other law enforcement officers and a bystander were injured by gunfire.

Since Dec. 31, two other Colorado sheriff's deputies have died after being shot on duty.

Hickenlooper calls Flick's death a "senseless act of violence" and asked Colorado residents to provide sympathy to his family and pray for the injured.

___

6:34 p.m.

Authorities in Colorado say a deputy has died after being shot while investigating a stolen vehicle.

Three other law enforcement officers were injured.

El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder said Monday that Deputy Micah Flick, who was killed, had been with the sheriff's office for exactly 11 years.

Elder said 34-year-old Flick was married with two children.

Colorado Springs Police Chief Pete Carey says there was a struggle after officers began talking to the man about the stolen vehicle around 4 p.m. Carey says the only suspect was killed.

The injured officers' names were not immediately released. Officials said two are deputies with the sheriff's office and the third is an officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department.

___

6 p.m.

Officials in Colorado Springs are describing an incident that drew a massive law-enforcement response as an "officer involved shooting."

A message posted on the official Twitter account for El Paso County on Monday asked people to avoid the area while sheriff's deputies and police investigated.

El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder and Colorado Springs Police Chief Pete Carey plan to provide an update during a press conference at a local hospital.

Few details have been released since the incident began around 5 p.m. in a neighborhood of single-family homes, apartment buildings and retail stores.

___

5:45 p.m.

Police in Colorado Springs say all suspects are accounted for after an incident that drew a massive law-enforcement response, but few details have been released.

Television footage showed dozens of police vehicles at the scene Monday in a neighborhood of single-family homes, apartment buildings and retail stores.

On Twitter, police described it as a "critical incident."

Officers also were stationed outside a nearby hospital.

Calls to police were not answered, and officials didn't immediately respond to emails.

___

5:10 p.m.

Police in Colorado Springs say they are responding to a "critical incident," but no details have been released.

The incident occurred Monday afternoon.

Calls to police were not answered, and officials didn't immediately respond to emails.

Media reports said the incident was in east Colorado Springs.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.