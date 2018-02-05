WANTED: Sex offenders failed to register in Ascension Parish

Two men in Ascension Parish are wanted for reportedly failing to register as sex offenders.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is actively searching for Christopher Hendricks, 26, and Lawrence Gaines, 41. Hendricks is a Tier I offender, while Gaines is a Tier II offender.

A Tier I offender is someone who was convicted of aggravated offenses or sexual offenses against a victim who is a minor and will have a 15-year registration period to be conducted on an annual basis. A Tier II offender has a 25-year registration period to be conducted semi-annually.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hendricks or Gaines is urged to contact APSO at 225-621-4636 or text an anonymous tip to 847411. Those with information can also contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

