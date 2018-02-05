2 sex offenders caught after failing to register thanks to Crime Stoppers tips

Two wanted sex offenders in Ascension Parish have been captured after failing to register.

Investigators say Lawrence Gaines, 41, was arrested Tuesday morning after a tip led them to his location. Gaines is a Tier II offender.

A Tier I offender is someone who was convicted of aggravated offenses or sexual offenses against a victim who is a minor and will have a 15-year registration period to be conducted on an annual basis.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office was actively searching for Christopher Hendricks, 26. He is a Tier I offender. A Tier II offender has a 25-year registration period to be conducted semi-annually.

Hendricks was located and arrested on Wednesday, January 7 after law enforcement received a Crime Stoppers tip on his whereabouts.

Hendricks was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail with failure to register as a sex offender, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, and resisting an officer.

