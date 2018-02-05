1 sex offender still wanted for failing to register, second caught after tip

One man in Ascension Parish is still wanted for reportedly failing to register as a sex offender, but a second was captured following a Crime Stoppers tip.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is actively searching for Christopher Hendricks, 26. He is a Tier I offender.

Investigators said Lawrence Gaines, 41, was arrested Tuesday morning after a tip led them to his location. Gaines is a Tier II offender.

A Tier I offender is someone who was convicted of aggravated offenses or sexual offenses against a victim who is a minor and will have a 15-year registration period to be conducted on an annual basis. A Tier II offender has a 25-year registration period to be conducted semi-annually.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hendricks is urged to contact APSO at 225-621-4636 or text an anonymous tip to 847411. Those with information can also contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

