Babies with normal head size might still have Zika-linked brain damage

Doctors have discovered a combination of treatments that can return color to skin that has been lightened by vitiligo -- the skin disease that turned Michael Jackson's skin white.More >>
Menopause may speed physical decline in women with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), a new study suggests.More >>
Fetal brain damage caused by the Zika virus can go undetected in pregnancy, and can occur even if a baby's head size is normal, research in monkeys suggests.More >>
Lung cancer patients can halve their risk of postop complications by taking up an exercise program before their surgery, a new report suggests.More >>
This flu season continues to be one of the nastiest in years. And it isn't helping that the flu vaccine may be less than 20 percent effective against the season's dominant strain, according to a new Canadian report.More >>
Fetal brain damage caused by the Zika virus can go undetected in pregnancy, and can occur even if a baby's head size is normal, research in monkeys suggests.More >>
Having a baby? Don't skimp on carbs.More >>
Talk therapy can be a cost-effective way to treat teens with depression who don't take or stop using antidepressants, a new study finds.More >>
Parents are mistaken if they think giving their teens alcohol removes drinking-related risks, a groundbreaking Australian study finds.More >>
Most American teenagers are plagued by too little sleep, which can hurt their health and their school performance, federal health officials said Thursday.More >>
*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.