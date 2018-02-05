Teen seen in video swinging dogs now charged with animal cruelty

Screenshot taken from the video of the teen reportedly abusing the two dogs (Source: HSL)

The teenager who can be seen in a viral video swinging two dogs and throwing them has now been charged with animal cruelty.

The video surfaced in January where the teen could be seen swinging two dogs on a leash, then throwing them into a parking lot. The case was heard by Judge Pam Johnson, who declined to sign an arrest warrant for the teen.

Detectives then served the parents of the teen with a subpoena, ordering him to appear in front of a different judge. The teen appeared before that judge on Monday, February 5 and was officially charged with animal cruelty by Judge Adam Haney.

After the first judge refused to sign an arrest warrant, the Humane Society of Louisiana held a protest against the judge.

