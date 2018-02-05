Teen seen in video swinging dogs now charged with animal cruelty

An off-duty St. Marty Parish sheriff’s deputy was arrested on Feb. 4 for allegedly driving while intoxicated in Terrebonne Parish.More >>
Four people have been arrested after a body was found in the yard of a home in Prairieville on Sunday, February 4.More >>
The teenager who can be seen in a viral video swinging two dogs and throwing them has now been charged with animal cruelty.More >>
A bipartisan group of Louisiana's state senators is urging Gov. John Bel Edwards to call a special session this month to replace expiring taxes, even if he can't strike a pre-session deal with House...More >>
Flu season reached its peak two weeks ago, but health officials say it could be several more before you can expect to see any kind of relief.More >>
After their worst week in two years, stocks are falling again in early trading, with sharp losses for banks and energy companies.More >>
The British-born actor played Martin Crane on the show for 11 years.More >>
He claimed he gave the boys to two women and a man, and said the boys would have a better life there with a new family.More >>
PepsiCo's CEO, Indra Nooyi, says her company is designing Doritos that are less crunchy for women.More >>
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.More >>
The National Transportation Safety Board is leading an investigation on an Amtrak-CSX train collision that killed two and injured more than 100 passengers in Cayce, SC early Sunday morning.More >>
A fire broke out Monday morning at Patti's 1880's Settlement in Grand Rivers, Kentucky.More >>
The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.More >>
Moss Point Police are searching for a group of men responsible for killing a man after they broke into a home to rob people attending a Super Bowl party.More >>
Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board remain at the scene Monday morning of a train collision involving an Amtrak train and a CSX train that killed two and sent scores more to area hospitals.More >>
