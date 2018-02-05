Teen seen in video swinging dogs now charged with animal cruelty - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Teen seen in video swinging dogs now charged with animal cruelty

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Screenshot taken from the video of the teen reportedly abusing the two dogs (Source: HSL) Screenshot taken from the video of the teen reportedly abusing the two dogs (Source: HSL)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The teenager who can be seen in a viral video swinging two dogs and throwing them has now been charged with animal cruelty.

The video surfaced in January where the teen could be seen swinging two dogs on a leash, then throwing them into a parking lot. The case was heard by Judge Pam Johnson, who declined to sign an arrest warrant for the teen.

Detectives then served the parents of the teen with a subpoena, ordering him to appear in front of a different judge. The teen appeared before that judge on Monday, February 5 and was officially charged with animal cruelty by Judge Adam Haney.

After the first judge refused to sign an arrest warrant, the Humane Society of Louisiana held a protest against the judge. 

RELATED: Protest held against judge's decision in juvenile dog swinging case

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly