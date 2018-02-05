Bass Pro Shop hosting free fishing seminars in February

The Bass Pro Shop in Denham Springs will be hosting several free fishing seminars at the end of February.

The seminars, which will be instructed by local professional fishing experts, will cover such topics as rod and reel maintenance, baitfish movements, and kayak fishing.

Instructors will answer give product demonstrations for certain rods and baits mention during the seminar. Instructors will also take questions from attendees and give fishing advice.

February 23 – 6 p.m - Rod & Reel Maintenance

February 24 – 1:30 p.m. - Understanding Baitfish Movements

February 24 – 3:30 p.m. - The Strategy of Successful Kayak Fishing

More information can be found at the store's website https://stores.basspro.com/us/la/denham-springs/175-bass-pro-blvd.html.

