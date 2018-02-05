Senators ask Edwards to call tax session, even without deal

By MELINDA DESLATTE

Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A bipartisan group of Louisiana's state senators is urging Gov. John Bel Edwards to call a special session this month to replace expiring taxes, even if he can't strike a pre-session deal with House Republicans.

Fourteen of 39 senators, including Republican Senate President John Alario, sent the letter Monday to the Democratic governor.

The letter, spearheaded by Republican Sen. Rick Ward, says a February special session is needed to balance next year's budget without damaging programs.

About $1 billion in temporary taxes expire July 1. Taxes can't be considered in the regular session that starts in March.

Edwards wants a special session this month. But he's said he doesn't want to summon lawmakers to Baton Rouge unless he has agreement with House Republican leaders who blocked his previous tax proposals.

