4 people arrested after man found dead in yard of house in Prairieville

Trailer where Long was lured to by the four suspects (Source: WAFB)

Four people have been arrested after a body was found in the yard of a home in Prairieville on Sunday, February 4.

Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Brown Road just after 1 p.m. on Sunday in reference to a body being found. The deceased has been identified as Brian Long, 48, of Prairieville.

This is Brian Long, the 48 y/o victim of Sunday’s homicide. Neighbors say he’s an army vet who did have a drug problem, but kept to himself and didn’t deserve what happened to him @WAFB pic.twitter.com/jiWKZtoRGh — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) February 5, 2018

During the investigation, it was learned Long was lured to the home of Joseph Oncale and Fallon Gautreau. APSO officials say their intention was to rob him. Also at the home were Jason Giles and Mark Forbes.

Officials say once Long got to the house, Giles and Oncale hit him in the back while Forbes stood nearby armed with a handgun. Long then fled the house on foot and was chased by the three men onto Brown Road, where deputies found his body on Sunday.

APSO officials say it appears Long was beaten to death, however, the investigation is ongoing. They say there's no indication Long was shot.

All four suspects were arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

The suspects are charged as follows:

Mark Forbes, 35 First degree murder Attempted armed robbery Attempted armed robbery with a firearm

Fallon Gautreau, 28 First degree murder Attempted armed robbery *Note: Gautreau has been arrested nine times on charges such as theft, drug violations, and child desertion

Jason Giles, 35 First degree murder Attempted armed robbery *Note: Giles has a lengthy criminal history with more than 14 arrests on charges such as aggravated battery, vehicle burglary, theft, and domestic abuse battery

Joseph Oncale, 38 First degree murder Attempted armed robbery *Note: Oncale has been arrested five times on various drug charges



No bond has been set for the four suspects at this time.

