Pepsi CEO says they're targeting women with 'Lady Doritos' that don't crunch

PepsiCo's CEO, Indra Nooyi, says her company is designing Doritos that are less crunchy for women. Paul Sakuma/AP

Indra Nooyi, CEO of global giant PepsiCo, says her company is trying to solve women’s “least favorite things” about Doritos by developing a version of the snack designed specifically for women.

PepsiCo, the brands of which include Cheetos, Fritos, Lay’s, and Doritos, is developing snacks that speak to gender-specific snack habits, according to a recent Freakonomics interview.

Finally, there will be chips – for her.

Market research has apparently identified noticeable differences in how men and women eat chips.

Men "lick their fingers with great glee, and when they reach the bottom of the bag they pour the little, broken pieces into their mouth, because they don't want to lose that taste of the flavor, and the broken chips in the bottom," Nooyi said.

"Women would love to do the same, but they don't," she continued. "They don't like to crunch too loudly in public. And they don't lick their fingers generously and they don't like to pour the little, broken pieces and the flavor into their mouth."

Freakonomics host Stephen Dubner asked Nooyi if her company is developing a "male and female version of chips."

"It's not a male and female as much as 'are there snacks for women that can be designed and packaged differently?' And yes, we are looking at it, and we're getting ready to launch a bunch of them soon,” Nooyi responded.

The internet didn't take too kindly to her idea.

Lady Doritos sums up sexism in one chemically-flavored, chewy package.



Women are not to be heard.



Men can be heard.



Women are not to be messy.



Men can get as messy as they like.



Women are to settle for less.



Men have no need to settle. — Isa-Lee Wolf (@IsaLeeWolf) February 5, 2018

‘Lady Doritos’: a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist https://t.co/o7lBAvUJ6N — The Guardian (@guardian) February 5, 2018

i'm still laughing about lady doritos because i don't know a single woman who doesn't knock back the crumbs in the bottom of the bag — Justine Raymond (@jmarieray) February 5, 2018

Only interested in these "Lady Doritos" if they have the same exact chips but cost 76 cents on the dollar as compared to regular bags of Doritos. — laura (@LauraSimis) February 5, 2018

lady doritos? what’s next? female pizza? curvy soda cans? feminine toothpaste? girly microwaves? what am i supposed to tell my kids? don’t make me talk to my kids, america. — kim ?? (@KimmyMonte) February 5, 2018

Nooyi added that the considered factors include “low-crunch, the full taste profile, not have so much of the flavor stick on the fingers, and how can you put it in a purse?” After all, Nooyi added, “women love to carry a snack in their purse.”

As CEO of PepsiCo, Nooyi oversees more than a quarter-million global employees and an empire that includes Frito-Lay, Tropicana, and Gatorade.

Pepsi has not yet announced what these snacks will look like, exactly.

