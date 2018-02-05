Case of man killed by police with stun gun in Marksville now headed to grand jury

Armando Frank died after being stunned by police in the parking lot of the Walmart in Marksville (Source: Facebook)

Back in 2017, a man was killed by police in Marksville with a Taser. Now, that case is headed to a grand jury.

According to CBS affiliate, KALB, in Alexandria, the autopsy for Frank Armando, 42, has been completed. The Avoyelles Parish Coroner received the report Monday, February 5. The report was then reportedly sent to District Attorney Charles Riddle, who would not say much since this in a pending investigation. He did reportedly say the case is headed to a grand jury.

Back in October of 2017, Armando died after a struggle with police after they used a Taser on him. Armando was reportedly wanted on several warrants. Deputies reported he resisted arrest and was stunned. Armando later died at a local hospital.

