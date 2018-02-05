From the First Alert Forecast Team

After a blue sky start to Monday, the clouds were quick to return and will stay over the area for some time to come. The WAFB area will stay dry well into Monday night, but isolated rains will begin to develop as early as Tuesday morning’s commute. Be ready for a little fog for the morning drive as well, with sunrise temperatures in the mid to upper 50s for the region.

Many WAFB neighborhoods will make it into the 70s for Tuesday afternoon, but that comes at a price. Most of us get wet during the day as showers and thunderstorms increase in coverage through the afternoon and into the evening. And once the rains arrive, they could linger through Wednesday. Wednesday’s high will be in the upper 60s for metro Baton Rouge.

A complex pattern will evolve over the next couple of days. A warm front will lift northward from the Gulf while a cold front approaches Louisiana from the north and northwest. The two fronts will essentially meet over the Lower Mississippi Valley with the cold front eventually winning out and pushing through Louisiana on Wednesday. In fact, a few light showers could still be around into early Thursday morning.

The good news is that an active severe weather outbreak appears very unlikely. Rain totals through Wednesday will likely run 0.5” to 1” for areas along and south of the I-10/12 corridor, while areas north of Baton Rouge could see as much as 1” to 1.5” over the next couple of days.

We will get a decent dry out through the latter half of Thursday and into the first half of Friday. It gets cooler too, with highs on Thursday only getting into the upper 50s to low 60s and into the mid to upper 60s for Friday. Friday currently looks to be mostly dry, but we can’t rule out isolated showers returning by Friday afternoon and evening.

Friday evening’s Krewe of Southdowns parade will not be a washout by any means, but parade-goers may have to dodge a few sprinkles. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

Unfortunately, rain will be the main story for both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday morning could be largely dry, but rains will pick up as the day progresses. We will have to keep a watch on this with respect to the raucous Spanish Town Parade. The current WAFB First Alert Forecast sets rain chances on Saturday afternoon and evening at 70 to 80 percent.

As for Sunday? Plan for on and off rains through much of the day as the next cold front sweeps through Louisiana towards the Gulf.

The latest First Alert extended outlook for next Monday (Lundi Gras) and Tuesday (Mardi Gras) suggests a few showers possible for both days, but neither with all day rains. Additionally, temperatures in the afternoons should get in to the mid 60s across south Louisiana, not bad for mid-February.

