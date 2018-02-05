Work-related deaths in La. in 2016 down from previous year

While the number of work-related deaths in the U.S. increased from 2015 to 2016 (4,836 to 5,190), that number decreased in Louisiana, according to the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries.

In 2016, 95 people in Louisiana died in work-related incidents. In 2015, that number was 112. The state's fatal injury rate in 2016 also went down to 5.0 from 5.8 in 2015, per 100,000 full time equivalent workers. Both the number of deaths and the rate have decreased in Louisiana for two consecutive years. Nationwide, the fatal injury rate was 3.6 per 100,000 full time workers, up from 3.4 in 2015.

Industries reporting the most deaths in 2016 were trade, transportation, and utilities with 24, then 16 with construction, 16 with government, 14 with natural resources and mining, and seven with leisure and hospitality.

Deaths decreased in the following industries:

Construction: Down 12 deaths

Transportation and warehousing: Down 8 deaths

Mining: Down 6 deaths

Administrative and waste services: Down 3 deaths

"Any loss of life resulting from a workplace incident is one too many; however, we are encouraged to see fewer such incidences taking place in Louisiana. Our agency is fully committed to assisting businesses in upholding safety standards to ensure the well being to all employees remains paramount," said Ava Dejoie, executive director of the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

