BRPD investigating shooting on Iroquois Street

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Baton Rouge police officials have confirmed with 9News that officers are currently investigating a shooting in the 3600 block of Iroquois Street. 

Sgt. Don Coppola said the incident happened around 2 p.m.

One person was reportedly transported with non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing news story WAFB will update this story when more information is available. 

