BRPD investigating shooting on Iroquois Street

While the number of work-related deaths in the U.S. increased from 2015 to 2016 (4,836 to 5,190), that number decreased in Louisiana, according to the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries.More >>
While the number of work-related deaths in the U.S. increased from 2015 to 2016 (4,836 to 5,190), that number decreased in Louisiana, according to the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries.More >>
Firefighters were called out to a house fire Monday afternoon in Baton Rouge.More >>
Firefighters were called out to a house fire Monday afternoon in Baton Rouge.More >>
Baton Rouge police officials have confirmed with 9News that officers are currently investigating a shooting in the 3600 block of Iroquois Street.More >>
Baton Rouge police officials have confirmed with 9News that officers are currently investigating a shooting in the 3600 block of Iroquois Street.More >>
A Baton Rouge man was arrested Monday in connection with the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend.More >>
A Baton Rouge man was arrested Monday in connection with the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend.More >>
A Kaplan man has been charged for the deaths of two Vermilion Parish teens in a crash Sunday night.More >>
A Kaplan man has been charged for the deaths of two Vermilion Parish teens in a crash Sunday night.More >>
He claimed he gave the boys to two women and a man, and said the boys would have a better life there with a new family.More >>
He claimed he gave the boys to two women and a man, and said the boys would have a better life there with a new family.More >>
After their worst week in two years, stocks are falling again in early trading, with sharp losses for banks and energy companies.More >>
After their worst week in two years, stocks are falling again in early trading, with sharp losses for banks and energy companies.More >>
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.More >>
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.More >>
The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.More >>
The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.More >>
An iPhone feature poses a new problem for both parents, kids, and cybersecurity experts. It’s called AirDrop. It allows anyone to send you any message, picture, or video. It's led to a new phrase: Cyber flashing.More >>
An iPhone feature poses a new problem for both parents, kids, and cybersecurity experts. It’s called AirDrop. It allows anyone to send you any message, picture, or video. It's led to a new phrase: Cyber flashing.More >>
Moss Point Police are searching for a group of men responsible for killing a man after they broke into a home to rob people attending a Super Bowl party.More >>
Moss Point Police are searching for a group of men responsible for killing a man after they broke into a home to rob people attending a Super Bowl party.More >>
The National Transportation Safety Board is leading an investigation on an Amtrak-CSX train collision that killed two and injured more than 100 passengers in Cayce, SC early Sunday morning.More >>
The National Transportation Safety Board is leading an investigation on an Amtrak-CSX train collision that killed two and injured more than 100 passengers in Cayce, SC early Sunday morning.More >>