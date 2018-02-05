BRPD investigating shooting on Iroquois Street

BRPD are investigating a shooting in the 3600 block of Iroquois Street (Source: WAFB)

Baton Rouge police officials have confirmed with 9News that officers are currently investigating a shooting in the 3600 block of Iroquois Street.

Sgt. Don Coppola said the incident happened around 2 p.m.

One person was reportedly transported with non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing news story WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.