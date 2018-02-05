Kaplan man charged for crash that killed two teen girls in Vermilion Parish

A Kaplan man has been charged for the deaths of two Vermilion Parish teens in a crash Sunday night.

Investigators with Louisiana State Police say the crash occurred when Tyler J. Meaux, 20, was driving a 2013 Ford F-150 south in the northbound lane of US 167 and struck a 2012 Honda Civic head-on.

Two of the Honda’s occupants, Alana Duhon, 16, of Abbeville, and Sydney Colomb, 15, of Maurice, were killed in the crash. State Police do not suspect Duhon, the driver of the Honda, was impaired at the time.

Two teenage males, who were passengers in the Honda, were transported Lafayette General Medical Center with moderate injuries.

Meaux was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash but suffered only minor injuries. He fled the scene of the crash on foot and was arrested shortly after on US 167. State Police suspect he was impaired at the time of the crash. A toxicology sample was taken from Meaux and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

Meaux was arrested on two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of first degree vehicular negligent injuring, reckless operation of a vehicle, hit and run driving, one-way roadways, and no seat belt.

