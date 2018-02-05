Firefighters respond to Baton Rouge house fire

Firefighters were called out to a house fire Monday afternoon in Baton Rouge.

The St. George Fire Department reports the incident happened around 12:20 p.m. on Monday, February 5 in the 5100 block of Bluewater Drive. Firefighters arrived on scene to find the back side of the house on fire with flames burning through the roof over the back porch.

No injuries were reported. The fire was under control just before 1 p.m. A St. George investigator determined the fire was electrical in nature and started on the back porch. The fire then spread up the wall of the house into the attic.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.