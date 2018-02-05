Police: Robbery possible motive for murder of woman in LaSalle Ave. apartment

A woman was found shot to death inside her home early Monday morning, officials said.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Mai Nguyen, 29, was found dead inside her apartment on LaSalle Avenue around 12:15 a.m.

Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. with BRPD said detectives believe robbery was the motive. He added they have not yet identified a suspect.

Anyone with information about this murder is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

