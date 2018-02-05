Man faces murder charge after woman dies from overdose of heroin, fentanyl combo

A man suspected of providing a woman with a lethal drug mixture was arrested Sunday on a charge of murder.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Travis Joseph, 37, of Donaldsonville, is charged with murder in the death of Stormy Boudreaux, 32, of Addis.

According to investigators, Boudreaux was found unresponsive inside her vehicle in the parking lot of a business in Plattenville on Nov. 6, 2017. Officials said she was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

APSO reported the autopsy revealed Boudreaux died of an overdose of a combination of heroin and fentanyl. Officials added the extensive investigation into Boudreaux’s death led detectives to believe Joseph was the person responsible for giving Boudreaux the drugs.

Joseph was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on a charge of second-degree murder. He is awaiting a bond hearing.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.