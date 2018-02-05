Off-duty St. Mary Parish deputy arrested for DWI, fired from sheriff's office

An off-duty deputy with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office was arrested on February 4 in Terrebonne Parish for allegedly driving while intoxicated and has been fired from his job.

A spokesman for the Louisiana State Police identified the deputy as Dustin Crabtree. Authorities said Crabtree submitted to a breath test and was found to be above the legal limit of .08 percent. Crabtree was arrested for driving while intoxicated involving a juvenile and an expired license plate.

Sheriff Scott Anslum said Monday that Crabtree had been placed on suspension without pay pending an internal investigation. However, sent a news release Tuesday morning that read Crabtree "is no longer employed with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office."

"Our badge is a symbol of the trust the people of St. Mary Parish have placed in us," Anslum said in a statement. "We, as law enforcement officers, must maintain a high level of integrity. When a law enforcement officer breaks that trust, they must be held accountable for their decisions.”

On January 25, Crabtree was announced as Deputy of the Quarter for the third quarter of 2017. According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office website, the "Deputy of the Quarter Award is presented to an employee of the St. Mary Sheriff’s Office who exemplifies a high standard of excellence in law enforcement. Crabtree is commended for his meticulous and successful case work from gathering evidence and report writing, to following up on cases with victims, identifying suspects, and making arrests. Cpl Crabtree takes pride in his work."

