Off-duty St. Mary Parish deputy arrested for DWI

An off-duty St. Marty Parish sheriff’s deputy was arrested on Feb. 4 for allegedly driving while intoxicated in Terrebonne Parish.

Sheriff Scott Anslum did not identify the deputy but said the deputy has been placed on suspension without pay pending an internal investigation.

“Our badge is a symbol of the trust the people of St. Mary Parish have placed in us. We, as law enforcement officers, must maintain a high level of integrity. When a law enforcement officer breaks that trust, they must be held accountable for their decisions,” Anslum said in a statement.

9News is currently awaiting comment about the arrest from Louisiana State Police.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.