No cost flu vaccines available at parish health units

Information provided by Louisiana Department of Health

BATON ROUGE, LA - The Louisiana Department of Health will continue to offer flu vaccines at no cost at parish health units across the state until Monday, February 12, 2018. The vaccine is available to anyone who has not yet received a vaccine this flu season.

Because of the level of flu activity and the success of the no-cost flu clinics held last week when more than 2,800 vaccines were administered at more than 60 locations across the state, the Department is extending this effort to meet the demand and need for flu vaccinations in Louisiana.

"Louisiana is experiencing a severe flu season and the strain of the flu we are seeing now is one that typically causes more severe illness, and results in higher hospitalization rates and deaths," said Dr. Frank Welch, state immunization medical director. "Hospitals continue to report large numbers of sick patients and providers are reporting high numbers of patient visits due to flu and flu-like symptoms."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Louisiana Department of Health recommend a yearly flu shot for everyone over six months of age who does not have a complicating condition, such as a prior allergic reaction to the flu shot.

Wear short or loose-fitting sleeves and bring your private insurance, Medicaid or Medicare card if you have one.

To schedule an appointment to receive a vaccination, find the Parish Health Unit nearest to you by visiting http://ldh.la.gov/FightTheFlu and then call to schedule your visit.