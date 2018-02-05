Suspect escapes handcuffs, takes police car, and jumps in river before being recaptured

A man being arrested on drug charges was able to get out of his handcuffs, drive off in a patrol unit and jumped in a river, according to investigators.

The Morgan City Police Department reported Craig Albarado, 53, of Morgan City, is now back in custody.

Officials said a warrant was issued for Albarado’s arrest in connection with a narcotics investigation from October. According to police, when Albarado was being arrested Friday on the warrant for marijuana possession, officers found meth on him.

Police said Albarado was handcuffed and put in the back of a unit. They added he escaped the cuffs, jumped in the front seat of the patrol car, and drove off.

According to authorities, Albarado stopped at the river front and dove into Atchafalaya River to try to get away from police. He was captured a short time later. Police said the speed and erratic manner in which he was driving damaged the patrol car.

Albarado was booked into the Morgan City Jail on the following charges:

Possession of marijuana (warrant)

Possession of methamphetamine

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Aggravated escape

Aggravated obstruction of highway commerce

Aggravated flight from an officer

Criminal damage to property

Bond information was not provided.

