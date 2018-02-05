Southern and Grambling to host joint Town Hall, advance screening of HBCU Documentary

Information provided by Southern University and A&M College

Southern University and Grambling State University, in partnership with Louisiana Public Broadcasting, will present a joint town hall meeting and an advance screening of the Stanley Nelson documentary, “Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities,” on Monday, Feb. 5. The event begins at 6 p.m. at Southern in the Royal Cotillion Ballroom of the Smith-Brown Memorial Student Union and at Grambling State in the Eddie G. Robinson Museum. The two universities will link via satellite and engage in a discussion about the current state and future of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Doors open at 5:15 p.m.

The panel will include: Louisiana State Sen. Regina Ashford Barrow; Ray Belton, president of the Southern University System; Rick Gallot, president of Grambling State; and Robbie Morganfield, chairman of the Grambling State mass communication department. Greetings will be brought by Joseph C. Rallo, Louisiana Board of Regents commissioner. Public comments will also be welcome.

“This is a timely, relevant conversation that needs to be had on these two campuses in particular,” Belton said. “Southern and Grambling are the only two public HBCUs in the state, and we face many of the same issues, especially financially. As we both face another potential budget cut in higher education, it is important that we come together explore not only where we are, but what we must do to ensure our longevity.”

After the moderated town hall, the documentary will be screened for the audience. This event is free and open to the public. However, attendees are encouraged to RSVP at 225-767-4274 or rsvp@lpb.org.