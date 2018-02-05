Public health official speaks about La. flu outbreak

Information provided by Baton Rouge Press Club

BATON ROUGE, LA - Dr. Parham Jaberi, assistant state health officer and assistant Secretary for the Office of Public Health, will be the guest speaker at the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday, Feb. 5.

He will discuss the flu outbreak in Louisiana.

