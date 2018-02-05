Restore La. hosts more homeowner outreach events

Information provided by Restore Louisiana Homeowner Program
BATON ROUGE, LA - The Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program is hosting outreach events in the greater Baton Rouge and Livingston area to provide one-on-one assistance to homeowners impacted by the 2016 floods in completing their Restore Louisiana application.
Program representatives will be available to answer questions, provide information and work directly with homeowners on a first-come, first-served basis.
These events were rescheduled from their previous dates due to inclement weather.
Monday, Feb. 5, 2-6 p.m.
East Baton Rouge Parish Library - Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch
11300 Greenwell Springs Road, Baton Rouge
Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2-6 p.m.
Livingston Parish Library - Denham Springs-Walker Branch
8101 U.S. 190, Denham Springs
Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2-6 p.m.
East Baton Rouge Parish Library - Baker Branch
3501 Groom Road, Baker
