Restore La. hosts more homeowner outreach events

Information provided by Restore Louisiana Homeowner Program

BATON ROUGE, LA - The Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program is hosting outreach events in the greater Baton Rouge and Livingston area to provide one-on-one assistance to homeowners impacted by the 2016 floods in completing their Restore Louisiana application.

Program representatives will be available to answer questions, provide information and work directly with homeowners on a first-come, first-served basis.

These events were rescheduled from their previous dates due to inclement weather.

Monday, Feb. 5, 2-6 p.m.

East Baton Rouge Parish Library - Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch

11300 Greenwell Springs Road, Baton Rouge

Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2-6 p.m.

Livingston Parish Library - Denham Springs-Walker Branch

8101 U.S. 190, Denham Springs



Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2-6 p.m.

East Baton Rouge Parish Library - Baker Branch

3501 Groom Road, Baker