Restore La. hosts another round of homeowner outreach events ahead of survey deadline

Information provided by Restore Louisiana Homeowner Program

BATON ROUGE, LA - Restore Louisiana will host more public Outreach Events, offering one-on-one assistance to homeowners impacted by the 2016 floods with completing their initial survey ahead of the July 20, 2018 deadline.

Completing the survey is the first step in requesting assistance through the program. Homeowners who have not submitted a survey by the deadline will no longer be eligible for consideration by the program.

Representatives will also be available to assist with completion of the application, answer questions, provide information and work directly with homeowners on a first-come, first-served basis.

June 12, 1 - 5 p.m.

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church

15208 La. Hwy. 73, Prairieville

June 13, 1 - 5 p.m.

St. Amant High School

12035 La. Hwy. 431, St. Amant

June 14, 12:30 - 4:30 p.m.

Ponchatoula Area Recreation District #1 Events Building

19030 Ponchatoula Parks Drive, Ponchatoula

July 17, 1 - 5 p.m.

East Baton Rouge Parish Library – Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch

11300 Greenwell Springs Road, Baton Rouge

July 18, 1 - 5 p.m.

East Baton Rouge Parish Library – Jones Creek Regional Branch

6222 Jones Creek Road, Baton Rouge

July 19, 1 - 5 p.m.

Livingston Parish Library – Denham Springs-Walker Branch

8101 U.S. Hwy. 190, Denham Springs