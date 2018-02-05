Trump, first lady head to Ohio for rare joint policy trip

By KEN THOMAS
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are heading to Ohio, where the president will point to the benefits of the tax law and the first lady will talk about the administration's response to the opioid epidemic.
It's a rare joint domestic policy trip for the first couple.
The president is expected to point to the benefits of the tax law for small businesses. Trump was touring Sheffer Corporation, a manufacturer in Blue Ash, Ohio, that recently gave its 126 workers bonuses of $1,000 apiece because of the tax law.
Jeff Norris is the company's chief executive. He's referencing House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi's labeling the tax-related bonuses "crumbs."
Norris says on "Fox & Friends" that some call it "crumbs" but "we consider that fine dining."
