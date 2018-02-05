Chlorine leak at Occidental chemical plant forces facility to ev - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Chlorine leak at Occidental chemical plant forces facility to evacuate

GONZALES, LA (WAFB) -

Workers at Occidental Petroleum in Gonzales were sent home after a chlorine leak Monday morning.

Officials said there were no injuries and no off-site impact from the leak.

The leak forced the closure of Ashland Road between LA 30 and LA 75.

The cause of the leak is being investigated.

