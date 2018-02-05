15 treated for possible exposure after chlorine leak at Occidental chemical plant

More than a dozen people received medical treatment after a chlorine leak was reported at Occidental Petroleum in Gonzales on Monday.

Officials said some of the workers sheltered in place, while others waited in the parking lot.

Louisiana State Police Hazmat responded to the chlorine gas release. Troopers said about 15 people were treated for possible exposure.

According to officials, there was no off-site impact from the leak.

The leak forced the closure of Ashland Road between LA 30 and LA 75. All lanes were reopened before 8:30 a.m.

The cause of the leak is being investigated.

