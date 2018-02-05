Dad of North Korea detainee to be guest of Pence at Olympics

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - The father of the U.S. college student who died after being jailed in North Korea will visit South Korea this week to attend the opening ceremonies of the Olympics as a guest of Vice President Mike Pence.
The Washington Post reports that Fred Warmbier's trip coincides with Pence's visit to fight North Korea's propaganda efforts and keep up pressure to halt its nuclear ambitions.
Warmbier's son, Otto, a University of Virginia student from Ohio, was held in North Korean custody for allegedly stealing a propaganda poster. Officials said Otto Warmbier mysteriously suffered brain damage before he was returned to the U.S. last year and died days later.
North Korea has denied mistreating Warmbier.
His parents sat with the first lady at President Donald Trump's State of the Union address last month.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
