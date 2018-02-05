From the First Alert Weather Team

It's a chilly and dry Monday morning, with temperatures starting out in the low/mid 40°s, but expected to reach a high of 64° under partly cloudy skies.

Overnight, the clouds will increase and an isolated shower will be possible, but the low will only drop into the lower 50°s. Tuesday, get the umbrellas ready again. Rain showers are likely during the morning hours. You can expect rain and a few thunderstorms during the afternoon, with 60% - 70% coverage. The high will climb into the lower 70°s.

The warm up will be short-lived as a cold front pushes through during the day Wednesday. A line of showers and storms are expected to form along the cold front. Right now, the Storm Prediction Center is not looking at widespread severe weather Wednesday, but one or two storms (within the line) may have a chance to produce some gusty winds.

