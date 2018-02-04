Huntsville boy on life support due to flu complications

A 12-year-old boy from Huntsville is on life support after suffering complications from the flu.

Aaron Masterson, a student at Huntsville Junior High, is currently at Huntsville Hospital. Masterson does not have any brain activity as of Sunday night.

he Rev. John Mullaney of Monte Sano Methodist Church met with Aaron and his family on Sunday.

"The family is struggling. They know that Aaron's time is very short," said Mullaney.

"Aaron is unique in that he's had a life-long illness that has suppressed his immune system which complicated the flu when it came into his body," Mullaney added.

Aaron was born with cystic fibrosis, a rare genetic disorder that attacks your lungs and other organs of your body, which amplified the effects of the virus.

"Aaron was Aaron. He wasn't going to stop being who he was because of any limitations that were put on him by his health," said Mullaney.

Now Aaron will help someone else with all his heart - possibly allowing them to also live without limitation.

"Organ donation is a powerful gift that is a very personal choice for a lot of parents, but he as the great opportunity to impact several lives through the donation of his organs to many people."

Huntsville Junior High Principal Stephanie Wieseman sent out a letter to students asking them to keep the Masterson family in their thoughts and prayers.

"We have a support system from counselors from the district level and from other schools that are there at the school to help both the students and the faculty with all of this. They have the ability to have students come talk one on one and small groups," said Huntsville City Schools spokesman Keith Ward.

Aaron's classmates at Huntsville Junior High held a moment of silence and gave out red ribbons in memory of him Monday.

The family also wants to thank everyone for the community support and prayers. They also want to warn those who take the flu less seriously.

Huntsville City Schools is also asking for parents love and support as students struggle with questions about death and grief.

"Certainly want you to recognize and identify your child's feelings to let them talk because they might have that. If there are certain changes that they notice with their behavior certainly share that with the school because they'll have counselors there that can help with the kids," said Ward.

