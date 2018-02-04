Family of Alabama boy say final goodbyes after flu complications battle

Parents will do anything to make sure their child is safe, healthy, and happy.More >>
Parents will do anything to make sure their child is safe, healthy, and happy.More >>
Trash bags filled with decomposing animals, including cats and dogs, have been found dumped near Lafayette, Louisiana.More >>
Trash bags filled with decomposing animals, including cats and dogs, have been found dumped near Lafayette, Louisiana.More >>
Flood victims and state officials are calling on FEMA to waive rent requirements for those living in Manufactured Housing Units (MHUs).More >>
Flood victims and state officials are calling on FEMA to waive rent requirements for those living in Manufactured Housing Units (MHUs).More >>
A 17-year-old male is now in custody after confessing to multiple armed robberies.More >>
A 17-year-old male is now in custody after confessing to multiple armed robberies.More >>
Researchers are optimistic about the vaccine helping cancer patients after successfully testing it on mice.More >>
Researchers are optimistic about the vaccine helping cancer patients after successfully testing it on mice.More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
The trial of Shelby Taylor, the woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster, resumed Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.More >>
The trial of Shelby Taylor, the woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster, resumed Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.More >>
Germaine Moore, the man who police believe sexually assaulted a young girl in a video that went viral on social media, has been taken into custody.More >>
Germaine Moore, the man who police believe sexually assaulted a young girl in a video that went viral on social media, has been taken into custody.More >>
A dead person remained undetected inside a police impound lot for seven weeks.More >>
A dead person remained undetected inside a police impound lot for seven weeks.More >>
The leader of the Black Lives Matter movement in Charleston died after being shot Tuesday morning in New Orleans, his family says.More >>
The leader of the Black Lives Matter movement in Charleston died after being shot Tuesday morning in New Orleans, his family says.More >>
Former Crimson Tide pass rush specialist Jeremy Nunley, a part of one of the most heralded defensive lines in Alabama football history, has died at the of 46. Nunley, a native of Tennessee, suffered a heart attack Monday night.More >>
Former Crimson Tide pass rush specialist Jeremy Nunley, a part of one of the most heralded defensive lines in Alabama football history, has died at the of 46. Nunley, a native of Tennessee, suffered a heart attack Monday night.More >>
The father of four is credited with creating jobs and revitalizing a town returned to Jordan.More >>
The father of four is credited with creating jobs and revitalizing a town returned to Jordan.More >>