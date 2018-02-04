Nissan plans 20 electric models for China through 2020

BEIJING (AP) - BEIJING - Nissan has announced plans to start selling its all-electric Leaf in China this year and to develop 20 electric models with its Chinese partner over the next five years.
The electric vehicles are part of a 30 billion yuan ($5 billion) investment plan announced Monday by Nissan Motor Co. and Dongfeng Motor Ltd. through 2020.
The president of Dongfeng, Jun Seki, said the Leaf will be rolled out this year in China and the partners will launch an "affordable EV" compact in 2019 to compete with lower-priced Chinese brands.
Nissan and Dongfeng said they plan to develop 40 new models - half of them all-electric or gasoline-electric hybrids - over the next five years.
