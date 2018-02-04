Teen boy killed in Plaquemine shooting

Iberville Parish deputies search the banks of the Miss. River for evidence (Source: Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)

Iberville Parish deputies search the banks of the Miss. River for evidence (Source: Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)

Authorities responded to a shooting in Iberville Parish Sunday evening.

The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Castro Street in Plaquemine. Officials with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office have said the victim was a 17-year-old male.

Deputies are now searching the banks of the Mississippi River in Plaquemine. They are searching for evidence that may have been tossed out by the suspects(s).

"This is a very complex case involving a lot of witnesses. Once we can put information out to the public, a press conference will be held," said Sheriff Brett Stassi.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.