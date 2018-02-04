Sheriff: Armed robbery of dice game results in suspected robber shot and killed

Iberville Parish deputies search the banks of the Miss. River for evidence (Source: Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff of Iberville Parish said two arrests have been made in a shooting that left a teen boy dead in Plaquemine on Sunday.

Sheriff Brett Stassi said Reginald Dorsey, 20, of White Castle, and DeShannon Johnson, 17, of Plaquemine, have been charged in connection with the shooting death of DeShannon Woods, 17, also of Plaquemine.

Dorsey has been charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery. Johnson is charged with obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact to armed robbery.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office reported the shooting happened on Castro Street in Plaquemine around 7:15 p.m.

Stassi said a group of people was playing dice on a porch when Dorsey and Woods walked up and tried to rob the participants at gunpoint. He added one of the dice game participants pulled a gun and shot Woods.

Stassi added the 16-year-old accused of shooting Woods will be charged in juvenile court with illegal possession of a firearm.

According to Stassi, Dorsey is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly participating in a crime that resulted in a death. He said Johnson is accused of trying to get rid of the guns used in the armed robbery.

