Arrest made in shooting that killed Plaquemine teen

Iberville Parish deputies search the banks of the Miss. River for evidence (Source: Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff of Iberville Parish said an arrest has been made in a shooting that left a teen boy dead in Plaquemine on Sunday.

Sheriff Brett Stassi said details will be released during a news conference later in the day.

The shooting happened on Castro Street in Plaquemine around 7:30 p.m. Officials with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office reported the victim was 17 years old.

Deputies searched the banks of the Mississippi River in Plaquemine for evidence that may have been tossed out by the suspects(s).

"This is a very complex case involving a lot of witnesses," Stassi said Sunday. "Once we can put information out to the public, a press conference will be held."

The news conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

