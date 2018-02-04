1 dead in Plaquemine shooting - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

1 dead in Plaquemine shooting

Authorities responded to a shooting on Castro Street Sunday evening (Source: WAFB) Authorities responded to a shooting on Castro Street Sunday evening (Source: WAFB)
Authorities responded to a shooting on Castro Street Sunday evening (Source: WAFB) Authorities responded to a shooting on Castro Street Sunday evening (Source: WAFB)
PLAQUEMINE, LA (WAFB) -

Authorities are responding to a shooting Sunday evening.

The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Castro Street in Plaquemine.

Plaquemine Sheriff Brett Stassi confirmed one "young man" was fatally wounded.

Details are limited at this time.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly