Reported volunteer at Port Allen High arrested for allegedly having sex with a juvenile

One man has been arrested after authorities say he had consensual sex with a 15-year-old girl.

Police say the victim's mother told deputies with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Department that her 15-year-old daughter said she had consensual sex with 30-year-old Donald Barbier, a volunteer at her school, Port Allen High.

Barbier graduated from Port Allen High and volunteers his time there with the school's athletics department, according to a press release from WBR Sheriff Mike Cazes. However, West Baton Rouge Parish School Superintendent Wes Watts says Barbier was never a formal volunteer or paid employee at the school.

Police say Barbier befriended the juvenile in early January, and the two regularly communicated via social media. On the evening of January 19, Barbier arrived at the girl's house where the two engaged in inappropriate behavior while she was home alone.

Barbier also met with the victim several times after the incident where he engaged in more inappropriate behavior with her, according to police.

Barbier was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish jail and charged with one count of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and five counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

This investigation is ongoing.

