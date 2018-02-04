Light humor trumps political causes during the Super Bowl - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Light humor trumps political causes during the Super Bowl

(PepsiCo via AP). This photo provided by PepsiCo shows Peter Dinklage in a scene from the company's Doritos Blaze Super Bowl spot. For the 2018 Super Bowl, marketers are paying more than $5 million per 30-second spot to capture the attention of more th... (PepsiCo via AP). This photo provided by PepsiCo shows Peter Dinklage in a scene from the company's Doritos Blaze Super Bowl spot. For the 2018 Super Bowl, marketers are paying more than $5 million per 30-second spot to capture the attention of more th...

NEW YORK (AP) - Get ready to ... chuckle gently.

This year's Super Bowl ads feature celebrities galore and light humor. Marketers are trying their hardest to connect with viewers and entertain without offending. So Bill Hader will stack Pringles to create new flavors. Lexus will feature Marvel's Black Panther. And Pepsi will show a lip sync rap battle between Morgan Freeman and Peter Dinklage.

Advertisers want to steer away from politics after a year of tumult. Many companies released ads online early in hopes of generating extra buzz since ads cost $5 million per 30 seconds. But there are still a few surprises left, with Fiat Chrysler, ETrade and Verizon yet to release their ads.

