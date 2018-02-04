Van presented to injured BRPD officer

The Baton Rouge community has stepped up, yet again, to back the family of Rickey Faust, an injured Baton Rouge police officer.

A group presented Faust and his family a donation in the form of a van Monday.

Faust is currently bound to a wheelchair following a car crash in March of 2017.

The presentation was made at the BRPD Headquarters.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.