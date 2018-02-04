Donation to be presented to injured BRPD officer

The Baton Rouge community is stepping up, yet again, to back the Faust family.

On Monday, a group will be presenting injured BRPD officer Rickey Faust and his family a donation.

Faust is currently bound to a wheelchair following a car crash in March of 2017.

The presentation is set for 10:30 a.m. at the BRPD Headquarters.

