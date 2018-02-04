Donation to be presented to injured BRPD officer

The Baton Rouge community is stepping up, yet again, to back the Faust family.More >>
One man has been arrested after authorities say he had consensual sex with a 15-year-old girl.More >>
An iPhone feature poses a new problem for both parents, kids, and cybersecurity experts. It’s called AirDrop. It allows anyone to send you any message, picture, or video. It's led to a new phrase: Cyber flashing.More >>
It’s safe to say that the capital city's newest Mardi Gras parade in Mid-city did not disappoint.More >>
Authorities are responding to a shooting Sunday evening.More >>
The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.More >>
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.More >>
Activists protesting police brutality shut down a light-rail line carrying fans to the Super Bowl in Minneapolis.More >>
The black Labrador mix will be treated to a welcome home dinner Sunday.More >>
The Latest: Male celebrities dominate in Super Bowl ads.More >>
The National Transportation Safety Board is leading an investigation on an Amtrak-CSX train collision that killed two and injured more than 100 passengers in Cayce, SC early Sunday morning.More >>
New accusations of animal cruelty could lead to criminal charges in Butler County.More >>
A Mid-South church that's causing controversy on two college campuses wants to set the record straight.More >>
