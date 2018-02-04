'AirDrop' feature has parents, and security experts, on high alert

Interstate 10 is shut down in both directions just west of Jennings because of a crash involving an 18-wheeler carrying propane. KPLC is headed to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
An investigation into 20-year-old sexual misconduct allegations has yielded no cause to remove a Gonzales pastor from his services, according to the Diocese of Baton Rouge.More >>
The Baton Rouge community is stepping up, yet again, to back the Faust family.More >>
A chlorine leak was reported at Occidental Petroleum in Gonzales on Monday. Officials said some of the workers sheltered in place, while others waited in the parking lot.More >>
Dr. Parham Jaberi, assistant state health officer and assistant Secretary for the Office of Public Health, will be the guest speaker at the Press Club of Baton Rouge.More >>
The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.More >>
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.More >>
Philadelphians tore light poles out of the ground and committed other acts of vandalism in the wake of their team’s win in Super Bowl LII.More >>
The National Transportation Safety Board is leading an investigation on an Amtrak-CSX train collision that killed two and injured more than 100 passengers in Cayce, SC early Sunday morning.More >>
The Latest: Male celebrities dominate in Super Bowl ads.More >>
A Memphis mother is desperate to find memories of her son that were stolen in a Downtown Memphis car theft.More >>
